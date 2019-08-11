Kidder Stephen W Has Lifted Position in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Value Declined; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Rose, Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Holding

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 46,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De holds 4.11 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hendershot Invs holds 0.09% or 5,223 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co Inc stated it has 90,952 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 36,179 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 28,717 shares. Ci Invests has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Uss Invest Mngmt owns 3.46 million shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Jacobs Ca reported 10,780 shares. Fragasso Gp has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith Howard Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 6,888 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 21,504 shares to 141,398 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,759 shares to 108,010 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,435 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

