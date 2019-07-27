Kidder Stephen W Has Lifted Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hexavest Raised Its Holding

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 46,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 83,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.55 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United Technologies Second Quarter Earnings Advisory – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,759 shares to 108,010 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,213 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,245 were accumulated by Legacy Private Trust Company. Puzo Michael J holds 2.61% or 51,835 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jfs Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 1,807 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 119,256 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,803 shares. Middleton & Co Ma has 1.96% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cypress Grp Inc has invested 0.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 8,666 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 3,654 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv holds 55,664 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,250 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J.. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Ab by 134,503 shares to 205,685 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp N (NYSE:KGC) by 400,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.