Kidder Stephen W Has Increased Stake in Disney (DIS) by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; North American Management Has Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Position by $350,660 as Share Price Rose

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 14,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,230 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 16,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 4.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.74. About 972,697 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 733,333 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 60,334 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 340,649 shares. 201,785 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,982 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il accumulated 237,972 shares. Coho Ptnrs reported 3,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc accumulated 55,382 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 54,658 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5.99 million shares. Addison Capital holds 24,083 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 2.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 83,881 shares. Blume Cap Management has 50,229 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 42,839 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,935 shares to 50,490 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 8,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,065 shares, and cut its stake in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Calamos Wealth Management Lc has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Limited Liability Co (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 19 shares. Allstate holds 37,744 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 91 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.3% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 294,410 shares. Resolution Cap Ltd owns 457,171 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 67,458 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc owns 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,557 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc accumulated 313 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 61,908 shares. Renaissance Techs invested in 0.42% or 2.36M shares. Orleans Corp La reported 1.28% stake. First Natl Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 3,420 were accumulated by Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Company.

