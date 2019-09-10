Kidder Stephen W Has Increased Its Xylem (XYL) Holding; Miura Global Management Cut Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $4.94 Million

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 30,405 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 134,721 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $233.04. About 1.24M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 9,910 shares to 29,678 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 8,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,065 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.