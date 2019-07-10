Kidder Stephen W Has Increased Eog Resources (EOG) Holding By $1.31 Million; Tableau Software Has 1.89 Sentiment

Tableau Software Inc (DATA) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 183 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 97 cut down and sold their equity positions in Tableau Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 73.86 million shares, up from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tableau Software Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 69 Increased: 116 New Position: 67.

Kidder Stephen W increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 105.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kidder Stephen W acquired 13,815 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Kidder Stephen W holds 26,888 shares with $2.56M value, up from 13,073 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $51.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 2.10M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 6,350 were accumulated by Salem. 149,577 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Company. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 152,748 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has 101,707 shares. Sun Life Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Miller Howard Invs Ny owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 25,378 shares. 3,732 are owned by Moors & Cabot Inc. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co owns 2,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Services Com Ma accumulated 9.53M shares. Spc stated it has 7,480 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 46,811 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc owns 161,162 shares.

Kidder Stephen W decreased Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 1,900 shares to 5,450 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) stake by 7,703 shares and now owns 85,134 shares. Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $138 target.

The stock increased 0.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $168.95. About 1.38M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 19.64% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.27 million shares or 14.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management Lp has 5.11% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Connecticut-based Kensico Capital Management Corp has invested 4.89% in the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 121,595 shares.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $14.75 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.