Kidder Stephen W Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) Sentiment Is 1.89

Kidder Stephen W decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kidder Stephen W sold 10,223 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Kidder Stephen W holds 81,332 shares with $11.37 million value, down from 91,555 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 17 funds opened new or increased positions, while 9 sold and reduced their equity positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2. The funds in our database now possess: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.76% above currents $131.36 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 for 263,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 784,055 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.15% invested in the company for 11,700 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,404 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $260.21 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 28,807 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.