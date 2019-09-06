Kidder Stephen W Has Decreased Its 3M (MMM) Stake by $802,125 as Valuation Declined; As Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Shares Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,437 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 1.61 million shares traded or 98.78% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 0.54% or 13,990 shares. Moreover, Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 1.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,649 shares. Montecito Comml Bank & owns 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,142 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 11.13 million shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Covington Investment Advisors Inc reported 11,131 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,096 shares. Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corporation has 3,507 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,849 shares. Legal General Public Limited accumulated 3.51 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 2,044 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Nbt Commercial Bank N A owns 11,802 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 15,753 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 654,267 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 3,458 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,420 shares to 30,405 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 113,371 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 82,473 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 38,634 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 45,211 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 88,967 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Morgan Stanley holds 569,699 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 35,715 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 22,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 8,893 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.78% or 4.04M shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group stated it has 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 22,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.