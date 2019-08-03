Kidder Stephen W Has Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 125.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 317,897 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 570,636 shares with $59.94M value, up from 252,739 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $23.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42M shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Kidder Stephen W decreased Fiserv (FISV) stake by 12.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kidder Stephen W sold 15,759 shares as Fiserv (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Kidder Stephen W holds 108,010 shares with $9.54M value, down from 123,769 last quarter. Fiserv now has $70.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $117 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsrs reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Davenport & Limited Liability stated it has 0.42% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co, Virginia-based fund reported 78,198 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,043 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 2,366 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And invested in 0.01% or 533 shares. Wellington Group Llp owns 75,808 shares. 59,544 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Iowa Fincl Bank holds 26,096 shares. Akre Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 5.09 million shares or 5.64% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Brinker has 0.57% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 96,132 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.1% or 24.13 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 16,740 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 318,525 shares to 389,639 valued at $31.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In stake by 39,719 shares and now owns 53,281 shares. Docusign Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp And Trust Co Of Newtown reported 0.1% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 505,185 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 0.03% or 8,169 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Decatur Capital owns 95,479 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,347 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company has 4,746 shares. Ci Invests has 0.46% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 937,617 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 6,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 483,217 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 310 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Natl Pension Service reported 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 841,598 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,648 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 14 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $12000 target.