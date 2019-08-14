Kidder Stephen W Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $647,490 as Stock Price Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 40,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 1,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.82 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares to 50,864 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,168 shares to 54,314 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Fincl Bank Trust Company reported 2.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lowe Brockenbrough & Co reported 1.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Truepoint stated it has 2,055 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 281,690 shares. 59,477 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jcic Asset Management holds 37,249 shares. Cape Ann Bancshares stated it has 1,295 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has 63,327 shares. Plancorp Llc invested in 0.45% or 6,179 shares. Amp invested in 663,620 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,282 shares. Hilltop holds 0.24% or 5,999 shares in its portfolio. 28,883 are owned by Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Company. Nadler Fincl Gp has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

