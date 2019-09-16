Kidder Stephen W Has Boosted By $992,880 Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; Enstar Group (ESGR) Sentiment Is 1.58

Enstar Group Inc (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 68 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 43 cut down and sold holdings in Enstar Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 12.66 million shares, down from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Enstar Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 51 New Position: 17.

Kidder Stephen W increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 189.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kidder Stephen W acquired 3,940 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Kidder Stephen W holds 6,020 shares with $1.52M value, up from 2,080 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $70.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 7.76% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 38,400 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owns 1.20 million shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.06% invested in the company for 101,834 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 82,018 shares.

The stock increased 0.89% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 82,722 shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Kidder Stephen W decreased Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) stake by 2,840 shares to 72,225 valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 3,906 shares and now owns 63,600 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 5.56% above currents $260.7 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas accumulated 43,779 shares or 1.65% of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa invested in 1,968 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ls Limited Company reported 19,190 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 111 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 28,568 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 1.98% or 60,598 shares. Sei Investments Communication has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,845 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Llc reported 15,850 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 172 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 600 shares. Fragasso owns 0.61% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,328 shares.

