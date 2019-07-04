Kidder Stephen W Cut Its 3M (MMM) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Silver Point Capital LP Has Decreased Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $79.51 Million

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,437 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 43,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth has 0.71% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 19,274 were accumulated by State Bank Of Hawaii. Tradition Management Lc holds 1.65% or 29,235 shares. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 2,177 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd stated it has 25,097 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.13% stake. Quantbot Lp reported 16,735 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa stated it has 119,307 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,078 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 82,706 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 13,538 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 0.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,292 shares. Madison Inv holds 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 75,620 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was made by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. 8,153 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. $1.77M worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serengeti Asset Lp holds 0.45% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 12,092 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Selz Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 878,200 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.03 million shares. Silver Point Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 19.84% or 16.23M shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.60M shares. 482,013 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 15,038 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 2.01 million shares. Canyon Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 77.58M shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 356,885 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 32,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.