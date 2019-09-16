Kidder Stephen W Cut Home Depot (HD) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Crescent Park Management LP Lowered Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $24.64 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 69,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46 million, down from 157,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 35,526 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 37,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 25,069 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 2,261 shares. Archon Limited Co reported 23,500 shares. Moreover, Colony Group Limited Company has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 957 shares. Rmb Limited invested in 1,615 shares. Moreover, Crescent Park Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 3.54% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bamco New York reported 0.27% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). White Elm Cap Ltd stated it has 28,264 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co owns 1,990 shares. Crestwood Cap Management L P, New York-based fund reported 55,438 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 32,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 10,300 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Management Inc reported 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hollencrest Capital stated it has 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trustmark Financial Bank Department stated it has 28,118 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt stated it has 63,191 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,313 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0.68% or 1.17 million shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,302 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corporation. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa holds 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,045 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 19.65M shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advisors reported 159,381 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 14,502 shares. 21,954 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,614 shares.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,410 shares to 21,155 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

