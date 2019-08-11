Kforce (KFRC) to pay $0.18 on Sep 20, 2019; Pdt Partners Lowered Ehealth (EHTH) Holding By $1.33 Million

Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Kforce Inc’s current price of $34.07 translates into 0.53% yield. Kforce Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 69,353 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 40.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 21,469 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 31,931 shares with $1.99 million value, down from 53,400 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $2.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 202,779 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Yung Derek N. bought $110,720.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth (EHTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Pdt Partners Llc increased Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) stake by 6,649 shares to 57,000 valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 67,102 shares and now owns 86,700 shares. Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 17,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 303,254 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 22,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 4,502 shares. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 12,320 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 50,055 shares. D E Shaw And Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 30,000 are held by Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Company. Ameriprise Fincl holds 101,355 shares. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,918 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings.

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $866.08 million. It operates through Technology , Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) divisions. It has a 6.35 P/E ratio. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

More notable recent Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kforce (KFRC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kforce Revealed as the Most Recognized Staffing Firm Among Tech Consultants – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kforce (KFRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Kforce Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) CEO David Dunkel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Kforce Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 0% or 21,835 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 9,275 shares. Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 0.06% or 17,963 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 57,963 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 42,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 104,800 shares. Century Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Goldman Sachs accumulated 681,624 shares. 7,188 were accumulated by Menta Ltd Liability. 16,164 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Lc. 7,430 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Federated Inc Pa holds 48,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 141,640 shares.