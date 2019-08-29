Kforce (KFRC) to pay $0.18 on Sep 20, 2019; Aquantia (AQ) Shorts Lowered By 3.03%

Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Kforce Inc’s current price of $32.67 translates into 0.55% yield. Kforce Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 53,705 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) had a decrease of 3.03% in short interest. AQ’s SI was 1.37M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.03% from 1.41M shares previously. With 810,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ)’s short sellers to cover AQ’s short positions. The SI to Aquantia Corp’s float is 6.31%. It closed at $13.19 lastly. It is down 1.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AQ News: 14/05/2018 – Ion Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Aquantia Corp; 14/03/2018 Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH SHIRANI’S RESIGNATION, BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia Sees 2Q Rev $29M-$31M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aquantia Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AQ); 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP SAYS ON APRIL 6, RAMIN SHIRANI NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $475.97 million.

More notable recent Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honda Motor Company Revisited – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bausch Health Companies, Aquantia, and Athenex Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Aquantia Corp. â€“ AQ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kforce (KFRC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kforce Revealed as the Most Recognized Staffing Firm Among Tech Consultants – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kforce (KFRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kforce Reports Second Quarter 2019 Revenue From Continuing Operations of $338.9 Million; EPS From Continuing Operations of $0.66 Per Share; Repurchased 1.0 Million Shares of Stock for $36.7 Million During the Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) CEO David Dunkel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $803.48 million. It operates through Technology , Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) divisions. It has a 6.09 P/E ratio. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Kforce Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 184,537 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 33,260 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 26,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 15,892 are held by Citigroup. Principal Fincl Gru holds 14,506 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Co has invested 0.03% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management has 8,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,430 are owned by Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). 2,539 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 9,425 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated holds 57,940 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 148,551 shares.