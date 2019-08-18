Kforce (KFRC) to pay $0.18 on Sep 20, 2019; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lifted Its Plantronics New (PLT) Holding

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 162.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 82,223 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 132,858 shares with $6.13M value, up from 50,635 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.08B valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 716,043 shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Kforce Inc’s current price of $33.49 translates into 0.54% yield. Kforce Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 110,278 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $812.30 million. It operates through Technology , Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) divisions. It has a 6.25 P/E ratio. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Kforce Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.09% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 1,903 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 8,152 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 6,973 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated accumulated 11,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 101,497 shares. 265,880 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 57,963 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 4,301 shares. Convergence Inv Limited Liability accumulated 10,954 shares. State Street Corp has 507,261 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,378 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 13,175 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 395 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $90 highest and $83 lowest target. $84’s average target is 207.02% above currents $27.36 stock price. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Sidoti. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Northland Capital. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report.