Kforce (KFRC) Position Has Boosted by Qs Investors Llc; Pl Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 53664.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 84,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 84,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 138,714 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 2.50 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Voya Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 21,850 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 101,497 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 6,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.50M are held by Vanguard Gp Incorporated. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 65,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street reported 507,261 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0.01% or 63,700 shares. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 8,152 shares. 7,795 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Indexiq Advsr invested in 45,279 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ftb Advisors holds 976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 491,298 shares. 4,461 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,448 shares to 340,497 shares, valued at $64.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 85,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,501 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

