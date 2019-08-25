Kforce (KFRC) Market Value Declined While Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Its Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 50.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 9,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 9,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 18,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 138,714 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) by 658.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.31% . The institutional investor held 150,900 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 1.09 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has declined 5.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS ENTERED CONTRACT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS TO CONSTRUCT 3 CNG FUELING STATIONS ALONG ONTARIO’S HIGHWAY 401; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q REV. $89.3M, EST. $83.8M; 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q REV. $102.4M, EST. $102.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Environmental Leadership Position by Converting Its California Ready-Mi; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Rev $89.3M; 25/04/2018 – Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Environmental Leadership Position by Converting Its California Ready-Mix Truck Fleet to Clean Energy’s Redeem™; 13/03/2018 Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 24/05/2018 – Clean Energy Advocates Congressional Support for Natural Gas Legislation; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CLNE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Eam Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 352,581 shares. Invesco reported 408,284 shares. 12,600 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 47,043 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 25 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc has 0.01% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). American Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 121,450 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Cutter & Brokerage Inc stated it has 41,302 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,000 shares. North Star Invest Corp has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Advisory Net Limited Liability Co owns 4,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,394 shares to 120,042 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,664 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 81,007 shares to 855,842 shares, valued at $46.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC) by 273,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

