Kforce (KFRC) Holder Polaris Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Flow Traders Us Continues to Hold Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA)

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 95,694 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 85,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 138,714 shares traded or 14.61% up from the average. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Energy Fund by 223,918 shares to 75,773 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci J (HEWJ) by 442,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,056 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Y (JNK).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbb Bancorp by 19,935 shares to 148,497 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).