Kforce (KFRC) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Upped Its Position by $12.29 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting; 29/05/2018 – A day in the life of a product manager at Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices Zuckerberg agreed to the meeting to “clarify issues related to the use of personal data.”; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Be Probed by FTC for Use of Personal Data; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING NEW TEAM FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 38.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 16,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937,000, down from 43,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 69,705 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has risen 11.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC)

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.44 million activity.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 332 shares to 8,362 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 50,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls Internation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 148,894 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 62,545 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,640 shares. American International Gru has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 95,694 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tributary Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 2,539 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt owns 408,194 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 9,909 shares stake. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 48,149 shares. Invesco Ltd has 94,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,855 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 507,261 shares. 17,963 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Analysts await Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. KFRC’s profit will be $16.78M for 13.42 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Kforce Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 35,000 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.65M shares. Maverick Ltd holds 33,920 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 55,883 shares. Fil Limited has 1.21M shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 9,108 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 24,163 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,029 shares. 89,127 are held by Associated Banc. Farallon Lc owns 1.83M shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 3,334 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 10,496 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Parkwood Lc reported 51,404 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 93,505 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. American National Registered Advisor Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 19,860 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,396 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc (Put).