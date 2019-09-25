Kforce Inc. (KFRC) EPS Estimated At $0.66; 3D Systems (DDD) SI Increased By 8.78%

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. KFRC’s profit would be $16.01 million giving it 13.31 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Kforce Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 44,416 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) had an increase of 8.78% in short interest. DDD’s SI was 27.78M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.78% from 25.53M shares previously. With 1.72 million avg volume, 16 days are for 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s short sellers to cover DDD’s short positions. The SI to 3D Systems Corporation’s float is 25.3%. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 431,112 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/05/2018 – Yndetech Builds Fast-Growing Dental Implant Business in Italy with 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing; 24/04/2018 – 3D Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Onkos Surgical® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgical Oncology Solutions; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Rev $165.9M; 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform; 16/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP DDD.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 06/03/2018 – ONKOS SURGICAL – THE COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE ON NEXT-GENERATION 510(K) CLEARANCES FOR 3D PRINTED IMPLANTS AND INSTRUMENTS FOR TUMOR RECONSTRUCTION; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Kforce Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.92% less from 20.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Prudential Fincl reported 213,733 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 152,975 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has 19,968 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0% or 10,010 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,527 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,028 shares. 6,220 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Magnetar Fincl Ltd owns 23,940 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 3,244 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 112,402 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0% or 6,184 shares.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $852.32 million. It operates through three divisions: Technology , Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). It has a 6.55 P/E ratio. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security.

Among 4 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3D Systems has $12 highest and $8 lowest target. $9’s average target is 10.97% above currents $8.11 stock price. 3D Systems had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $958.21 million. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing.