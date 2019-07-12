Kforce Inc. (KFRC) and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Comparison side by side

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) compete against each other in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce Inc. 35 0.62 N/A 2.25 15.80 Paychex Inc. 79 8.13 N/A 2.73 31.13

Table 1 highlights Kforce Inc. and Paychex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paychex Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kforce Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Kforce Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Paychex Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kforce Inc. and Paychex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 19% Paychex Inc. 0.00% 42.3% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that Kforce Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paychex Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kforce Inc. Its rival Paychex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Kforce Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paychex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kforce Inc. and Paychex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paychex Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Paychex Inc. has an average price target of $82, with potential downside of -3.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kforce Inc. and Paychex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 70.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Kforce Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.6% of Paychex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kforce Inc. -0.08% -4.36% -3.13% 13.57% 11.16% 15.04% Paychex Inc. 1.02% 3.25% 13.02% 23.23% 33.87% 30.54%

For the past year Kforce Inc. has weaker performance than Paychex Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Paychex Inc. beats Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily consisting of financial services, and healthcare and government sectors. The GS segment provides services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. This segment offers integrated business solutions to its customers in areas, such as information technology, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, accounting, and other areas. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.