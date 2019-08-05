Kforce Inc. (KFRC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Kforce Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Kforce Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kforce Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce Inc. 0.00% 45.80% 19.00% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Kforce Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce Inc. N/A 36 15.14 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Kforce Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Kforce Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Kforce Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.17 2.71

The potential upside of the peers is 57.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kforce Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kforce Inc. -8.85% -2.57% -2.4% 4.96% -7.99% 10.25% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Kforce Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kforce Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Kforce Inc.’s competitors have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kforce Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kforce Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.2 shows that Kforce Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kforce Inc.’s competitors are 31.55% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Kforce Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Kforce Inc.’s rivals beat Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily consisting of financial services, and healthcare and government sectors. The GS segment provides services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. This segment offers integrated business solutions to its customers in areas, such as information technology, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, accounting, and other areas. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.