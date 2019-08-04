Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 118.21 N/A -3.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.8. The Current Ratio of rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.4. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $15, and a 187.91% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 67.9%. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.