Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

As Biotechnology companies, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $15, and a 152.10% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 17.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.