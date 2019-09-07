Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 215.90 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 343.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.