Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

We will be comparing the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 26.96 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 208.01% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 62.91% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.