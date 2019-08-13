Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 233.33% and an $15 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.