Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

This is a contrast between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 48.16 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 326.14% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. with average target price of $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 22% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.