Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Since Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 324.93% at a $15 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.