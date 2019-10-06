Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

This is a contrast between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 362,238,074.01% -23.3% -21.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,225,139,220.37% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 382.32% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. with consensus target price of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.