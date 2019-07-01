Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Novan Inc. 1 10.59 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 6.6%. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.