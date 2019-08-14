Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2871.98 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. On the competitive side is, Mustang Bio Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $15, and a 213.81% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 7.1% respectively. Insiders owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.