Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 343.79%. Competitively the consensus price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 424.11% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.