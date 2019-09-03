Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. On the competitive side is, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 400.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.