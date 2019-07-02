Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 17.04% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.