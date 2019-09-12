Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 350.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 0%. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.