Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

This is a contrast between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 152.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was less bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.