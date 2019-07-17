Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 189.26% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.