Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Since Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was less bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.