Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.8. The Current Ratio of rival Equillium Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Equillium Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Equillium Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 314.36% at a $15 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.