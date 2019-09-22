Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a 324.93% upside potential and an average price target of $15. Competitively the average price target of Dermira Inc. is $19.5, which is potential 136.36% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.11% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.