Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 398.03 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 324.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 16.8%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.