Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 329.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.