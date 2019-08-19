Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Liquidity
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 208.01%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average target price and a 421.28% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 17.9% respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
