Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 208.01%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average target price and a 421.28% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 17.9% respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.