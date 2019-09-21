Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.8. The Current Ratio of rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a 324.93% upside potential and an average price target of $15. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target is $78.17, while its potential upside is 66.71%. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.