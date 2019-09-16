Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We are comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. On the competitive side is, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 326.14%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 469.11% and its average price target is $7. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 10.9%. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.