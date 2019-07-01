Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 180.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 17.9%. Insiders owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.