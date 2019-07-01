Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-25.3%
|-19%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
Liquidity
Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 180.37% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 17.9%. Insiders owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|2.37%
|1.24%
|4.58%
|-17.25%
|0%
|-13.81%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
