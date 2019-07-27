Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is a contrast between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.89 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.