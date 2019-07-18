Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.72 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Analyst Ratings

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 8.17% and its consensus target price is $66.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.