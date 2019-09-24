Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a 320.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 51.79%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 86.3% respectively. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.